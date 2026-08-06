Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Am up to Stuff - Dr Alicia C's avatar
Am up to Stuff - Dr Alicia C
14h

I frankly don't understand why people are prepared to as you've written "members of his team might have tried to scrub his history ahead of the conference"? Surely it's wise idea to know who these people are who've abused others in the discipline? Why should these people who abuse others be allowed to abuse people and step on them in order to "get ahead" professionally?

Reply
Share
6 replies by Michael Balter and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture