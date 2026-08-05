Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Am up to Stuff - Dr Alicia C's avatar
Am up to Stuff - Dr Alicia C
14h

Wow! Really pleased that your site is restored.

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Heidi N. Moore's avatar
Heidi N. Moore
2d

Wow! Audacious from Google. AI reviews of content -- with no human eyes on it first -- certainly won't help these situations in the future. Glad you have it restored!

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