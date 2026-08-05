As long time readers of “Words for the Wise” know, from time to time the publication has featured investigative reports on sexual abusers and bullies in academia. This continues work that began back in 2015, when I was still the Paris Correspondent for the journal Science. And from time to time I have published installments of “The MisAdentures of a #MeToo Reporter” about that work.

After Science and I had a controversial parting of the ways in 2016, after 25 years, I began to find other outlets for my #MeToo and bullying reporting. (For the best and most accurate account of the breakup with Science, see here.)

I did a fair bit of this reporting for The Verge, Scientific American, and one or two other publications, before deciding that doing it right required complete editorial independence. So I moved the whole project onto Balter’s Blog, which I had begun in 2008 and had been my main outlet for reporting and deep thoughts up until the time that I launched “Words for the Wise.” There was a lot of content on the blog, and a LOT of reporting on cases of misconduct in academia.

From The Verge.

Fortunately, I kept the blog backed up, because I knew one day I would be glad I did.

But it still came as a jolt yesterday when I received an email from Blogger (owned by Google) that Balter’s Blog had been taken down. Imagine if you received something like this (perhaps some of you have):

Hello, As you may know, our Community Guidelines (https://blogger.com/go/contentpolicy) describe the boundaries for what we allow-- and don’t allow-- on Blogger. Your blog titled “Balter’s Blog” was flagged to us for review. We have determined that it violates our guidelines and have made the URL https://michael-balter.blogspot.com unavailable to blog readers. Why was your blog removed? Your content has violated ourMalware and Similar Malicious Content policy. Please visit our Community Guidelines page linked in this email to learn more. If you have any further questions about malware and your blog, you may follow-up by posting to our Help Forum. If you believe we made an error, you can request an appeal [link was here] which must be done within the next 90 days. Appeals are typically resolved within 10 business days, though some more complex cases may take longer. If your appeal was approved you will hear a response. You may have the option to pursue your claims in court. If you have legal questions or wish to examine legal options that may be available to you, you may want to consult with your own legal counsel. For further information, please see the following resources:

Terms of Service: https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/terms/

Content Policy: https://www.blogger.com/go/contentpolicy Sincerely,

The Blogger Team

I don’t think readers here will need to peruse the entire 15 or so years of Balter’s Blog posts to conclude that it did not violate Blogger’s community guidelines. More likely, someone complained (and perhaps got others to help them) and Blogger’s algorithms took the blog offline. And, to make matters worse, when you click on the appeal, you do not get to write even a short note about why this decision was wrong. All you get is a sort of promise that someone (hopefully a real human) will take a second look.

To make matters even worse, after the 90 days they can, and often do, delete all of the contents, unless you find the resources to take Google to court before that. (Good luck.)

Fortunately, 24 hours later, I got an email saying that review had concluded I did not violate the guidelines, my blog was restored, and concluded with “Thank you for understanding.”

Hello, We have re-evaluated your blog against Blogger Community Guidelines (https://blogger.com/go/contentpolicy). Upon review, the blog has been reinstated. You may access the blog at https://michael-balter.blogspot.com Thank you for understanding. Sincerely,

The Blogger Team

Whew! I had the backup, but finding another platform to recreate the blog would have been a huge headache, as some here probably know. (And of course there is no guarantee that someone will not try to take down the blog again; one can only hope that Blogger’s computers would take repeated attempts into account and ignore them.)

The blog includes a running “Rogue’s Gallery” of cases I worked on, and there are a lot. I recommend taking a look at it.

So who was behind the takedown? Of course any one of the people I wrote about could be a suspect, but the most likely one is someone whose own abuses and enabling of her husband’s abuses of students was one of my biggest investigations, and who sued me in federal court for a pile of money, and who basically lost as the result of a settlement that left all of my reporting about her online and searchable.

She lost her career as a result of her own actions and the additional publicity caused by her suing me, and there is little mourning among her former colleagues about that.

(As part of the settlement we agreed not to write about each other, so this is as far as I can reasonably go. But there are no secrets here.)

So, the lessons here are clear. Back up your work, regularly, and make sure you can recreate what you might lose, especially sensitive content.

Another lesson: Don’t stop fighting, don’t stop telling the truth, and push back hard when anyone tries to get in your way. Our entire future depends on it.

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