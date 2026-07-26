Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Danny Ferguson's avatar
Danny Ferguson
7d

One great thing about being working class is that poor /working class people don't tolerate distractions like: "Talk as frequently as possible and at great length,” “Haggle over precise wordings,” “Ask endless questions”. We may be a little rough around the edges and inarticulate but we are not shy or afraid of offending the sensibility's of our betters. Thanks for learning about Sam Altman because I sure don't want to.

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