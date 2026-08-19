Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Danny Ferguson's avatar
Danny Ferguson
2h

Thanks for telling the truth even if you don't get invited to the Democrats or Republicans picnic.

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Tri-State Griftwatch's avatar
Tri-State Griftwatch
11h

(My name is Benjamin Brown and my account is named for an occasional, independent citizen-journalism effort that I do.)

Thanks. I hope people appreciate this piece. It handles a challenging topic—and one that politics easily distorts—with a careful, measured approach.

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