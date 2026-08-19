David Morens (left) and Anthony Fauci (right)

As regular readers of “Words for the Wise” know, I am a science journalist of longstanding tenure; I have also, over the past several years, written a lot in this space about the debate over the origins of Covid-19. While the evidence for both the zoonotic and lab origin hypotheses are circumstantial, I have long thought that a lab origin—specifically in Wuhan—is more likely.

Last month I reposted an article from a few years ago which touched on those issues, and you can read it here. The title is “Yes, Anthony Fauci and other major research officials tried to suppress the lab origin hypothesis for Covid origins; and yes, a conflicted group of scientists tried to help them” and the subtitle is “A trove of documents, some revealed by a Congressional subcommittee, point to political motivations rather than science for dismissing a lab origin.”

So it was with mixed feelings that I read today that Fauci’s right-hand man, David Morens, has pleaded guilty to concealing federal records during the Covid-19 pandemic, and particularly records that provided evidence for the attempted suppression of evidence discussed in the article linked to above.

Why mixed feelings? Because, as should be obvious, a lot of the attack on Fauci by the Trump administration and other right-wingers is clearly politically motivated, and includes accusations not just related to Fauci and his colleagues’ proven attempts to put the thumbs on the scale of the science behind the origins question. (They were helped in that not only by a number of scientists close to Fauci, but by a number of science journalists, many of them friends or former friends of mine, who let ideology get in the way of their judgements and should have known better.)

The other side of the coin is attacks on Fauci and other public health officials for taking the cautious and prudent road when attempting to slow and mitigate the pace of the raging pandemic epidemic, which killed more than one million Americans and is killing people still, albeit it at a much slower rate.

If, in hindsight, it turned out that they went too far, or were too extreme with lockdowns and other measures, and if they overstated the efficacy of vaccines and understated the role of airborne transmission, many of these statements and measures took place during the fog of war of the fight against Covid, and were not deliberate attempts to deceive or control the populace.

They also took place in the political context of the first Trump administration and its initial attempt to declare the pandemic a “Democratic Party hoax” and later its attempts to limit the extent of the economic consequences of a major, 100 year pandemic by engaging in denial about what was really happening.

I am not here urging sympathy for Fauci. His decision to plead the Fifth Amendment during his recent Congressional appearance was idiotic, self-serving, and a disservice to Americans, who deserved and in fact were entitled to hear what he would have to say if he would say it. But he did not.

To circle back to David Morens: He clearly violated the law, and violated the trust of the American people, by engaging in communications with a small number of scientists in a manner that deprived Americans of what they might need or want to know about Covid origins, and he did so illegally. The scientists with whom he had secret talks, in effect, included some of the most outspoken actors in the effort to suppress knowledge about the possible evidence for a lab origin, individuals who did everything they could to discredit other scientists who also had evidence and arguments for their perspectives.

If not for the actions of Morens and those he conspired with to violate federal records laws, we might today know more about Covid origins than we do. Instead the most important investigations were left to scientists and investigators who had to act on their own without government help. It’s amazing that they found out as much as they did; and if we ever solve the riddle of the origins of this killer pandemic, they will deserve most of the credit.

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