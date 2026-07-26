A double bill today, you lucky readers and listeners.

My wife and I are all booked to see “The Odyssey” Thursday evening at the Jacob Burns Film Center here in Westchester County, a haven for film lovers. We’ve read the review in The New Yorker by David Denby penned before he had seen the film and the review in The New Yorker by Richard Brody after he had seen it, and lots of other stuff—not so much because we sought it out but because so many of these articles have sought us out.

I have found lately that everything the critics hate I love, and vice versa, both regarding old films and new ones. So all of this obsessive discussion about the film is probably just window dressing designed by a devilishly skillful publicity campaign to drive us to the theaters as if in answer to a siren’s song. To make sure we go, they have thrown in Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, both after months of reported weight lifting and other strenuous exercises.

Indeed I am now wondering whether this has something to do with why Tim Buckley’s hauntingly beautiful “Song to the Siren” has suddenly shown up in my YouTube feed and refuses to go away.

Buckley first sang it publicly in 1968 as a guest of “The Monkees” TV show. If you are of un certain age, you will remember The Monkees and their musically great and very funny program, or perhaps you have somehow seen it in re-runs.

The lyrics to “Song to the Siren” were written by Buckley’s collaborator, Larry Beckett, who in turn was inspired by Greek mythology including of course “The Odyssey” itself. It has been covered many times, most famously by “This Mortal Coil,” although frankly their version does not come close to Buckley’s unforgettable, emotionally piercing rendition. (The first time he sang it was probably the best.)

Something tells me I may not be the first to make this connection between the song and the new film, but if so I don’t want to know because it would spoil the mood (certainly mine anyway.)

So enjoy the video clip and don’t be embarrassed if you end up playing it over and over and over again, just like I did (and am still doing.)

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