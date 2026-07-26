Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Hollyn's avatar
Lynn Hollyn
7d

I believe you are sincere in wanting feedback.The mythic presence and tradition of the Sirens are infamous in Greek mythology ... long before Odysseus and Jason and the Argonaut before him. ... so yes people who have not read alot of literature might make a superficial link (before even seeing it) to the new film version of the Odyssey... in kindness... I suggest you read the archives of Greek mythology and you will indubitably have a greater appreciation for the film. Or postpone from this coming Thursday till you steep yourself in the joy of primary sources and reading. warmly, Lynn

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture