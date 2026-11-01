In these troubled and uncertain times, I am very grateful to the many hundreds of readers of “Words for the Wise” who stay loyal even though one never knows how often I am going to post here. One of my favorite song snippets is from John Lennon’s “Beautiful Boy,” which he wrote for his son Sean. It goes:

“Life is what happens to you

While you're busy making other plans”

Is that ever true. As most here know, I get very busy putting out The Croton Chronicle for my historic Hudson Valley village—it is really the number one news source here—and that is especially true during an election cycle. We went seven years without a contested election—the Croton Democrats had a lock on village government all that time—but this changed starting in 2024, when a group led by moderate Democrats began to challenge the status quo.

That has kept me busy for many months, so if I manage to post once a week here I consider myself to be keeping up the side. Of course we have a very weighty national election too, one that will profoundly effect all of our lives, and there is lots of overlap in issues between the local, state, and national levels.

I do hope to get back to more regular posting after Election Day, because I have a high pile of things I want to write about and this is the one place I can do so on any subject I like.

So this morning I woke up at 3:30 AM and could not get back to sleep, although I felt better when I realized that for my body clock it was actually 4:30 AM—I had momentarily forgotten about the end of daylight savings time and the wonderful satisfaction of gaining an hour. That getting just one hour of life back can make such a psychological difference says a lot, I suspect, about the kinds of lives many of us are living, desperately trying to claw back the time and energy that the modern world steals from us every day.

Although I am an early riser, I don’t give up the fight to go back to sleep immediately, hoping against hope that playing the latest mix that YouTube has put together for me (oh, it knows me so well!) might send me back into dreamland. This morning, YouTube somehow realized that a thread of Van Morrison songs would soothe my aching soul, and put one of my favorite Van songs at the top of the queue. (See above.)

I’m not quite sure where this particular version of “The Philosopher’s Stone” was recorded—the YouTube clip indicates it was posted 16 year ago—but Van is well into late middle age so I don’t think it can be much older than that. (Note that Van Morrison and I are on a first name basis.)

It is a particularly lush version of the song, with the usual superb musicians Van always surrounds himself with. The late Mick Green is there to do a short guitar solo, and I wish I knew who the saxophonist was who soloed just before him—perhaps someone here knows and can tell us in the comments.

I have a favorite line from this song too, and those who know me personally could probably guess what it is:

“Even my best friends, even my best friends they don't know

That my job is turning lead into gold”

I think this must be the conceit of all writers, that we are creating something new every time we sit down at the keyboard; and for journalists, that we are somehow distilling the dispersed and confusing facts that flit all around us into something comprehensible to readers, thus helping our fellow citizens make sense of the world.

Even more profoundly, perhaps, turning lead into gold is what we all try to do with our lives, even if it doesn’t always work out the way we hoped or expected. Occasionally, it turns out even better, but not always, and all too often we end up having to fight bitterness and disappointment. (Or we don’t fight it, although that never ends well.)

That’s when John Lennon’s wise lyrics ring true, although he was not the first to express that thought, even if he put it the most succinctly and elegantly (Google it.)

Astute readers understand why this newsletter is called “Words for the Wise” and not “Words to the Wise,” which usually refers to a slightly patronizing piece of advice. If you are still reading this publication after all these years, it can only be because you are wise enough not to have to be patronized.

Thanks for letting me share these idle thoughts this morning. There will be more soon, I promise.

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