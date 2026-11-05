Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass/ official portrait.

Editor’s Note: This is a republication of a post from last June.

It’s an interesting question whether Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass would have preferred to face Republican reality star Spencer Pratt in the November runoff election, or the former ally she will now have to defend her job against, City Council member Nithya Raman.

I think the answer is pretty obvious: Raman is to the left of Bass (more “progressive” as the media might say) and is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. I grew up in Los Angeles, and I can assure you that while in the distant past the city’s voters might have opted for a right-wing mayoral candidate, it’s really not in the cards in our present day. Los Angeles has too many real problems that need real solutions, not fantasy MAGA ones.

Nithya Raman

The contest between a liberal/progressive Democrat, which might describe Karen Bass despite the compromises she has had to make throughout her political career, and a candidate to the left of her, like Raman, is simply a reflection of the tensions within the Democratic Party all over the country.

I knew Karen Bass in the 1980s, when she was a community activist and I was working at the ACLU on a major case against the Los Angeles Police Department for spying on peaceful political groups. Bass was one of more than 140 organizations and individuals in the lawsuit. I do not now remember the name of the group she belonged to then, nor can I immediately find records that would indicate it.

But Bass, like so many other political activists at that time, was firmly grounded in the real world, and her political commitments were as well. She was a emergency physician’s assistant, taught at the University of Southern California, and was in the forefront in local fights against poverty, racism, homelessness, and the other ills that plagued the city then and plague the city now that she is the mayor.

Karen Bass as a younger activist.

I remember her as a no-nonsense type, with a somewhat prickly personality, not very patient with the methodical process of preparing her to give a deposition and perhaps even testify if the lawsuit went to trial. That process was my job at the ACLU: I was the chief investigator, chief paralegal, chief spokesperson, and a whole lot of other things during the roughly two years that I worked on that case (it was filed a year or two before went to work at the ACLU.)

It was an interesting time in Los Angeles politics. Tom Bradley was the mayor, Daryl Gates was the police chief, and the LAPD unit that did the spying was called the Public Disorder Intelligence Division (PDID.) During the late 1970s and early 1980s, the PDID adopted an interesting strategy for infiltrating political groups.

Instead of relying mostly on civilian informants, the department would choose recruits just out of the Police Academy, who were not already known as cops in the community, and send them into groups, using their real names. That way they had to tell fewer lies and anyone checking up on their identities would find out that they were real people with real pasts.

The problem was that eventually they were taken off of spy duty and assigned to regular uniformed duty. That sometimes led to their later exposure, for example when after a burglary a cop showed up in uniform at the door of an activist who had known them in their previous life (that actually happened.)

Eventually someone in the police department leaked a list of recruits from the past several years to a local reporter and to activists, who simply went down it and checked it against past and present members of their organizations. I found several spies myself that way when I came onto the case; by the end of it we had exposed quite a few of them.

And they did not just spy. Some of the officers formed sexual and romantic relationships with activists to get more information from them. When that news broke in the local media, people really started paying attention. Likewise, when it turned out that the LAPD had an informant in the ACLU subgroup that was working on the case.

I remember the judge in the case, Lester Olson, who started off being somewhat skeptical of the ACLU’s claims but grew more impatient as the city and the police department tried to stonewall their way out of producing the discovery documents that would eventually show the plaintiffs had a very solid case.

LAPD Chief Daryl Gates

I recall one day in court when the ACLU complained about redactions in the documents, including an attempt to black out the name of Daryl Gates, the police chief, who was getting regular briefings from PDID about what these peaceful groups were doing. “I don’t believe what I am hearing,” Olson said with exasperation.

Key to the public exposure of the police spying was also the work of local reporters for the Los Angeles Times, Joel Sappell and David Cay Johnston. Joel had begun covering the case while he was still at the now defunct Herald Examiner, until the Times stole him away and put him on the same beat. Joel had a lot of sources in the police department, and he was able to confirm a lot of what we at the ACLU were saying.

As for Dave Johnston, he was equally aggressive in pursuing the story. I remember well when we held a press conference at the ACLU and revealed the documents showing that the department had spied on the ACLU subgroup working on the case, and that Gates was getting weekly briefings on what we were doing.

“This is a really big deal!” Dave said in front of all the other reporters.

“What do you think we’ve been trying to tell you all this time,” I responded.

There was a lot more to the case, which might have continued on for some time until it turned out that a PDID officer was collecting data on the City Council, the Police Commission, and other community figures in Los Angeles. The city saw the wisdom of settling, for $1.8 million—$900,000 to the plaintiffs and $900,000 for the ACLU in attorney’s fees.

While the lawsuit was going on, Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky, who had made the spying a political issue from the beginning, began pushing for tightened spying rules and a local Freedom of Information Act so that victims of surveillance could get at their files. I actually wrote the act behind the scenes, based on others around the country but with some added protections; Yaroslavsky presented it to the council, it passed, and as far as I know it is still the law.

Zev Yaroslavsky

When the ACLU got all that money, they paid me a three month severance—my work was done—and an additional bonus for working 80 hours/week during the final months of the case. I used that money to suport myself for six months to see if I could make it as a freelance journalist; I did, and here I still am today.

Don’t worry, I have not forgotten about Karen Bass, who continued to work in her chosen medical field and to engage in political activism for the next 20 years. Then she went into electoral politics. In 2004 she was elected to the California Assembly, eventually becoming its speaker. In 2010, she was elected to the U.S. Congress, where she served six terms, before running and winning election as Los Angeles mayor in 2022.

Along the way, Bass, inevitably, had to make the kinds of compromises that even a progressive Democrat (or perhaps I should say, especially a progressive Democrat) has to make to keep getting elected and to stay in office. As mayor, she has frequently gotten into trouble over her stances on issues such as homelessness and housing policy; and being out of the country during the 2025 wildfires that devastated the Pacific Palisades, when she had promised not to travel abroad while mayor, has made her vulnerable to the challenges from both the right and the left that she is now dealing with.

Back in the 1980s, those of us on the left were still debating whether the best way to make change in society was to work within the system, as Bass eventually ended up doing, or outside the system as activists, as she had done for so many years before. One might say that is a perennial debate, which is true; but in Los Angeles in the 1980s, it had a special poignance, a special edge, where we saw what might be possible in terms of urban politics and quality of life but had a lot of enemies to fight before we had any chance of getting there.

My knee jerk reaction, seeing Karen Bass now facing a challenge from someone to her left, would be to support the leftist. But I don’t know much about Nithya Raman, so I will refrain from doing that until I study up a bit more. I have not lived in Los Angeles for nearly 40 years, but it is still my home town, and when it bleeds, I bleed a little bit too.

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