Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Ethel Gullette's avatar
Ethel Gullette
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Michael, thank you for bringing this history back to life. I remember supporting Karen Bass back in the day, when I lived in LA, when you and I were friends there. We'll see what this new mayor brings to the table.

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