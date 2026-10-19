Thanks to readers for your patience while “Words for the Wise” gets geared up again after a short hiatus. Sometimes life overtakes our ability to write about it.
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Already in the way the subject is treated by the mainstream media and by politicians, I think I can sense the subtle ways that the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay has advanced the debate. It is as if the day of cloture of the debate approaches, and people adjust their behaviors in light of pending judgment.
We may yet live in a future where those, high and low, who spoke out against this atrocity are seen to have been on the right side of history.
Ben Brown
The way they came to the conclusion that Israel commited genocide in Gaza as explained by Nobel Price Award recipient Navi Pillay is hard to contradict by those who will not accept the genocide act by Israel. Thank you for sharing this.