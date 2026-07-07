That’s it. That’s the post. I have no opinion about the justice or injustice of the red card suspension against Folarin Balogun. I do have an opinion about those “patriotic” Americans who continue to support Donald Trump and make excuses for his every excess, big and small.

And by the way, it’s official: Trump is a sexual predator. Even his personal SCOTUS declined to fix that one for him.

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