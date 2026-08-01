Word comes through the anthropology grapevine and an obituary in today’s New York Times that archaeologist/anthropologist Olga Soffer has died at age 83.

When I began covering archaeology and human evolution full time for the journal Science back in the late 1990s, Olga was one of my first friends and guides in my newly adopted reporting beat. I cannot now remember where we first met—perhaps at a human evolution meeting in Gibraltar, or possibly an anthro meeting in the U.S.—but I believe it was very early in the 2000s. We quickly became friends. I greatly appreciated her dry, ironic wit, and perhaps she saw in me someone who was eager to learn.

Olga was already a celebrity in the field, not only for her pioneering work on the use of textiles in the Upper Paleolithic, but also for her application of those discoveries to theories about the critical role of women in prehistory. The media loved writing about her, because before she went to graduate school and got her PhD in anthropology, she worked in the fashion industry, which lent her an air of glamor (she did not take that very seriously, but she still enjoyed it.)

Olga Soffer was a co-editor on this landmark volume

I did not see her often in person, but we kept in touch, always exchanging birthday greetings on Facebook. I would also quote her from time to time in my stories, usually when Upper Paleolithic culture was the topic. After she retired from the University of Illinois and moved to Los Angeles, where I was from, we talked about getting together; but I was still living in Paris, so it never happened.

We began to have more contact after 2016, when, due to some chance events, I began reporting on sexual misconduct in anthropology and archaeology. I found out that some of my heroes in those fields—senior men whose discoveries I had written about for Science—were serial sexual abusers. While that coverage was welcomed at first, it was inevitable that I would end up taking on some powerful men and sacred cows, and I lost a number of friends.

But not Olga. She was always encouraging of this work. At one point, after I had made more than a few enemies, she wrote me privately on Facebook messenger:

A very belated THANK YOU Michael for all you are doing to expose sexual harassment in academia. Most timely, not to say “high time” - and so important that it is a savvy MALE journalists voice. You are a true mensh (sp?). Thank you!

This message came in 2019. The last time we were in touch, other than on birthdays, was a few years ago when I was painfully obliged to write about the hidden history of a senior archaeologist at New York University with whom I had been good friends, previously unaware of his abuses.

On that occasion Olga simply wrote, publicly on Facebook this time:

Thanks Michael for focusing attention on this case, one too long kept sotto voce in prehistoric archaeology.

Olga was a person with a casual, natural kind of courage, unforced and unaffected. She didn’t believe in performative outrage, but she knew when to speak up, and she knew how to be a friend. I am just one of hundreds, perhaps thousands, who are now mourning her, and doing what we can to keep her memory alive.

Olga’s Facebook avatar

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