Whenever I want to understand an issue that has politics and sex and gender and men and women all wrapped up in some kind of tangled mess, I know that I can do a lot worse than turn to Rebecca Traister and see what she has to say.

Traister is a respected journalist who has written some important books and writes for New York Magazine. So I was eager to read what she had to say about the Graham Platner campaign, and its disastrous end, in the magazine’s Intelligencer column, under the rubric “The Body Politic.”

The commentary, entitled “What Women Saw in Graham Platner — Once again a man fails them” is probably behind a paywall for many readers, so I will summarize it briefly before making a few comments of my own.

You have to read down quite a ways to find out what Traister herself thought of Platner. Here it is:

“Me? I thought Platner was terrific. He was smart, inspiring, a generational talent on the stump. He made people feel good and hopeful in a time that wasn’t good or hopeful. I saw how he made them googly-eyed with irrational fanaticism, a quality that is irritating but also rare and powerful in politics.”

But she goes on to point out that women candidates as a rule do not have this effect on potential voters. No one gets googly-eyed over a woman, she maintains (although I distinctly recall that AOC had that effect on many, including, invoking the male gaze now, me when she first won her primary and showed up all naive and surprised at her campaign HQ to find out she had won in a landslide.)

That does not mean Traister thinks that female candidates cannot be inspiring, at least to her and perhaps like-minded women:

“Part of what I liked about Platner was that he sounded so much like some of the female politicians I have believed in and who have lost again and again and again.”

Traister makes some apt comments about how women, including women in politics, are still very dependent on men to be successful. And she cautions that trying to understand what happened with Platner is much more complicated than simplistic media pundit after-the-fact analyses:

“The national narrative has offered a simplistic view of this crucial Senate race, pitting the oysterman Platner, working-class cosplayer and dirtbaggy avatar of the male left, against a hidebound Establishment. Now that his campaign has been suspended, the question of where women fit into that cartoonish proxy war has been less discussed and even less understood.”

Simon & Schuster

There’s a lot more to her piece, and I hope you will read it, or find a way to read it. What I would like to add is that it seems we are constantly being disappointed by the candidates we support, and that raises a lot of questions in my mind.

Was there no other progressive/populist/charismatic person in the entire state of Maine to take on Janet Mills for the Democratic Party nomination and then Susan Collins for the Senatorial win? That is, one that did not abuse women and even rape them, as it appears likely Platner actually did? (Do you believe his denials? Because it doesn’t appear that even Platner himself really believes them, or he would not have dropped out of the race.)

Even starry eyed AOC turned out to be a disappointment to many, especially when she began compromising her professed principles and in the eyes of some became an apologist for the Democratic Party’s enabling of the Gaza genocide. On the other hand, just as many or more think she did not really do that, or mean to do it, and she is still going strong and now rightly condemning Israel’s brutal actions. Whether AOC has any chance at the 2028 Democratic Party nomination for president remains to be seen; probably not, if we are to be honest with ourselves.

But back to my main point. I have a lot of friends who are honest and honorable and smart and could probably run circles around the incompetent people who are now governing us on all levels, local, state, and national. Unfortunately, few of them are running for office (a couple of them are, but that’s another story.)

But for the most part, we get flawed abusers like Graham Platner on the left and fools like Susan Collins on the right, or Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans, and we either vote or don’t vote and we end up with politicians so far from our minimum ideals about who and what our leaders should be that it’s no wonder everyone is so cynical.

Perhaps we need to raise our standards? When someone like Graham Platner runs for office, perhaps we should really seriously vet them before we get all googly-eyed? Perhaps we cannot hold out forever for Mr. Right or Ms. Right to get the nomination; but on the other hand, maybe we should consider that if a candidate seems too good to be true, then very likely they are too good to be true.

Unfortunately, these sage thoughts of mine do not lead immediately to practical applications. Maybe, as Traister suggests, there is someone else waiting in the wings to step into the Democratic Party slot in Maine, and maybe that person will be a woman. Or perhaps the Democrats will just blow it once again and Susan Collins will get another term.

It’s not entirely clear who originally said that “we get the leaders we deserve” but I don’t actually think that is true. It’s extremely difficult to decide in any given electoral race whether we should set our standards higher or set them lower, and the pundits and “analysts” and other commenters are very often wrong about such things and their stated opinions are sometimes very self-serving.

Perhaps we should just go with the candidates that make us feel all googly-eyed and hope that one of them, one day, will turn out to be the genuine article. It does happen sometimes, maybe once in a lifetime?

“Hope springs eternal.” We actually do know who wrote that:

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