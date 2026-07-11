Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Danny Ferguson's avatar
Danny Ferguson
Jul 12

There are good men on the left. Ralph Nader was so squeaky clean G.M. tried to dig up dirt on him by using investigators and prostitutes. When they failed Ralph sued them and won the largest class action lawsuit any individual had won vs. a corporation in history. He used the money to organize and fight for consumer protection. Ralph's newspaper The Capitol Hill Citizen is a great example of the role of journalism in defending democracy. The Democrats and Republicans are tools of the Epstein Class. Perhaps it is time to learn the lessons Mr. Nader has been teaching us his whole life.

https://www.capitolhillcitizen.com/

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Festina Lentils's avatar
Festina Lentils
Jul 11Edited

White women loved Platner. That might be redundant to say in Maine, but Black women in online spaces were sounding alarms and providing receipts about that man long before the primary.

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