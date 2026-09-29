Left: Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson

Stop me if you have already heard about this, but I am reading “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan—a great experience for those who are masochistic enough to want to relive all of the horrors of Trump’s two presidencies—and just in passing the authors mentioned the “Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Research Act of 2025,” which was introduced into Congress by Ohio Representative Warren Davidson, a Republican.

As a reporter I am paid to be curious, so I immediately wondered what had become of the bill, H.R. 3432. If passed, it would require the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) “to conduct or support research to advance the understanding of Trump Derangement Syndrome…”

You can read the text of the bill here, but I will pull out a few key sections in case you don’t want to bother.

First, a definition:

“Trump Derangement Syndrome has been described as a behavioral or psychological phenomenon involving intense emotional or cognitive reactions to Donald J. Trump, his actions, or his public presence, with early documented references emerging during his 2016 presidential campaign.”

So this malady has been around for a decade already. But as the text of the bill notes, it needs further study:

“Notable early instances of TDS include certain media coverage amplifying polarized responses to Donald J. Trump’s campaign rhetoric, which some observers cite as initial signs of TDS, though precise origins remain understudied.”

As for what kind of research the NIH should carry out, the bill makes several suggestions:

(1) efforts to identify the initial emergence or earliest documented cases (commonly referred to as “patient zero” or index cases) of TDS, including historical and social analyses to trace the onset of TDS; (2) investigation of the long-term psychological, social, or behavioral impacts of TDS on affected individuals, communities, or public discourse; (3) analysis of contributing factors, such as media exposure, political polarization, or social dynamics, to the development or spread of TDS; and (4) exploration of potential interventions, coping mechanisms, or strategies to mitigate adverse effects of TDS, as applicable.

The bill was introduced into the House on May 15, 2025, and immediately referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

And there it sits to this very day. The Committee has held no hearings or taken any other action on the bill so far.

Right around the same time, state legislators introduced similar bills in Arizona and Minnesota. The Minnesota bill would declare that TDS is a “mental illness” under state law. But these bills don’t seem to have gone anywhere either.

Personally, I think the failure to move these bills along is very irresponsible on the part of the U.S. Congress and state legislators, because the number of Americans suffering from TDS seems to be increasing almost weekly. According to the latest scientific surveys (also known as polls), well over 60% are afflicted, and if the price of gasoline gets over $5.00/gallon (it already is in some parts of the country) we could be dealing with a major national mental health crisis.

In fact, there is considerable evidence that even some of Trump’s most loyal supporters are succumbing to what is clearly already a mass epidemic. There seemed to be some hope when the Trump administration announced it was preparing to take over the NIH grant approval process, but they now seem to have backtracked on that idea.

Perhaps it’s too late to turn the tide of TDS, and the inmates will take over the asylum, as they say. If so, then severe aversion to Trump and everything he stands for would become the political and cultural norm—just as it was when no one imagined that someone like Donald Trump would ever become president.

Oops. My TDS is showing. Is there a doctor in the house?

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Comments policy: No personal attacks or trolling, and no anonymous comments. Please be polite and respectful at all times. Of course, if you are suffering from TDS yourself, we can consider waiving these rules for humanitarian reasons.

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