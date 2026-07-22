Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Tri-State Griftwatch's avatar
Tri-State Griftwatch
Jul 22

People should be aware that in addition to the international law the I.C.C. enforces, the U.S. has a Federal crime of "genocide" codified at 18 U.S.C. § 1091.

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