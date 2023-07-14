Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jul 15, 2023

Great article.

Yes, the cover up failed, but there have been few consequences to the liars.

The culture of mendacity prevailed for years and ordinary citizens were once again reminded that they exist only to fund the elites.

Reply
Share
Don Quixote's avatar
Don Quixote
Jul 15, 2023

Thank you. Some credibility restored.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture