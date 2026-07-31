Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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Danny Ferguson's avatar
Danny Ferguson
2d

Capitalism or trust in public health. Pick one.

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Colin David Butler's avatar
Colin David Butler
2d

Since early 2021 I have tried to interest Australian media in this issue. The leading Australian journalists of relevance are Dr Norman Swan and Robyn Williams. They each work for the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC). I have several times complained of the ABC’s bias including one formal complaint. I have had no direct contact with either of them about this matter. As recently as June 12 this year an ABC sister programme prominently broadcast a highly partisan, credulous and lamentably inaccurate version interviewing the partner of a former Australian chief scientist.

The recent Slack release shows that the Australian Academy of Science was highly supportive of the views of Prof Eddie Holmes in early 2020.

In this country (Australia) fear of the PRC is a complicating factor. Soon after a former Australian prime minister called for an independent investigation into the cause of the pandemic (early 2020) China imposed punitive trade sanctions against Australia. Someone in the PRC prominently described Australia as “chewing gum under China’s shoe”.

I believe fear of China is inhibiting fair-minded consideration of the cause of the pandemic among this country’s senior academic and political leadership. I do have some sympathy for that apprehension. On the other hand the pandemic did enormous harm and it could happen again. Thus I choose to write this.

If GOF viral research is to be undertaken it needs regulation similar to nuclear energy and it needs highly ethical participants. The chance of either criterion being met seems close to zero.

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