Words For the Wise

Words For the Wise

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July 2026

Yes, Anthony Fauci and other major research officials tried to suppress the lab origin hypothesis for Covid origins; and yes, a conflicted…
A trove of documents, some revealed by a Congressional subcommittee, point to political motivations rather than science for dismissing a lab origin.
  Michael Balter
Musical Moment: "Song to the Siren."
"The Odyssey" is back. It never went away. Tim Buckley made sure of that.
  Michael Balter
How to destroy an organization.
We've all been there, yes? Oh, and some stray thoughts about AI.
  Michael Balter
Update on yesterday's post: Mayor Mamdani on PM Netanyahu, in his own words.
Words For the Wise is a reader-supported publication.
  Michael Balter
Why does NYC Mayor Mamdani want to have Israeli PM Netanyahu arrested in September? [Updated]
A Commentary. The debate has focused on whether Mamdani has the power to arrest Netanyahu, but the charges against him are being largely ignored. Yet…
Published on The Croton Chronicle  
Spirit of Place: In the Land of the Lotus Eaters and that mythical visit by Odysseus.
Some say the Tunisian island of Djerba is where Homer's Odysseus encountered a drug-addled but happy population of islanders. Others, like the French…
  Michael Balter
The female gaze on Graham Platner.
Journalist and Maine resident Rebecca Traister has some thoughts about the latest Democratic Party disaster, and so do I.
  Michael Balter
Perhaps it's just as well that the U.S. lost to Belgium. If it had won, the victory would have been forever tainted by Trump's intervention.
Also: It's official -- Trump is a sexual predator.
  Michael Balter
On Setting Oneself on Fire
What would we sacrifice for what we believe in?
  Michael Balter

June 2026

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