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RIP Olga Soffer: Pioneering archaeologist, anthropologist, and long-time friend.
Olga steadfastly supported my reporting on sexual misconduct in academia when some others ran the other way. Her courage was the calm, casual kind, and…
22 hrs ago
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Michael Balter
1
July 2026
Yes, Anthony Fauci and other major research officials tried to suppress the lab origin hypothesis for Covid origins; and yes, a conflicted…
A trove of documents, some revealed by a Congressional subcommittee, point to political motivations rather than science for dismissing a lab origin.
Jul 31
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Michael Balter
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6
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Musical Moment: "Song to the Siren."
"The Odyssey" is back. It never went away. Tim Buckley made sure of that.
Jul 26
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Michael Balter
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How to destroy an organization.
We've all been there, yes? Oh, and some stray thoughts about AI.
Jul 26
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Michael Balter
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Update on yesterday's post: Mayor Mamdani on PM Netanyahu, in his own words.
Words For the Wise is a reader-supported publication.
Jul 22
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Michael Balter
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Why does NYC Mayor Mamdani want to have Israeli PM Netanyahu arrested in September? [Updated]
A Commentary. The debate has focused on whether Mamdani has the power to arrest Netanyahu, but the charges against him are being largely ignored. Yet…
Published on The Croton Chronicle
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Jul 20
Spirit of Place: In the Land of the Lotus Eaters and that mythical visit by Odysseus.
Some say the Tunisian island of Djerba is where Homer's Odysseus encountered a drug-addled but happy population of islanders. Others, like the French…
Jul 17
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Michael Balter
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The female gaze on Graham Platner.
Journalist and Maine resident Rebecca Traister has some thoughts about the latest Democratic Party disaster, and so do I.
Jul 11
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Michael Balter
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3
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Perhaps it's just as well that the U.S. lost to Belgium. If it had won, the victory would have been forever tainted by Trump's intervention.
Also: It's official -- Trump is a sexual predator.
Jul 7
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Michael Balter
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On Setting Oneself on Fire
What would we sacrifice for what we believe in?
Jul 3
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Michael Balter
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June 2026
Alleged mass dog killings at a "no-kill" sanctuary in California raise perennial questions about our responsibility to animals we have…
We've domesticated many animals, but is our own domestication complete?
Jun 27
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Michael Balter
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On having the same birthday as Donald Trump.
Being evil makes us age faster. The proof is there.
Jun 14
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Michael Balter
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© 2026 Michael Balter
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